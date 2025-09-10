MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 24,995 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 142,405 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 188,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 822,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

