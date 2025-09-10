MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 34,883 Shares of TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,757 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFSL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $14.99.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405. This represents a 85.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,319.90. The trade was a 19.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $464,124 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

