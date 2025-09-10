MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 4,692 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $161,543,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after buying an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 425.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 556,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,548,000 after acquiring an additional 450,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,730 shares of company stock worth $15,966,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Up 2.4%

MDB stock opened at $331.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.80 and its 200 day moving average is $208.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.85 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.