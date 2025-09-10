MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 817,737 Shares of Hafnia Limited $HAFN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,737 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hafnia in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds lowered Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Hafnia Limited has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 37.26%.The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

