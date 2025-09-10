MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases Shares of 61,433 Nice $NICE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 1,125.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 768,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,516,000 after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Nice by 424.4% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 582,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,813,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 550,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Nice Stock Performance
NICE opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26. Nice has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $200.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nice has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE
Nice Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
