MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $1,607,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

