MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 12,813 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 11,810.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 3,637.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 226,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,542,821.57. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $6,231,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,260,497 shares of company stock valued at $101,241,354. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of AFRM opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.64. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

