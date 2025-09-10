MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 12,891 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSGU

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSGU stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.8437 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.