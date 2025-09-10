MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 29,200 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 132.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $507.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

