MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 3,885 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 42,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,117.95. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,788,978 shares of company stock valued at $88,591,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.81. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.015 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -89.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.