MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 456,359 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456,359 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 1.09% of MFA Financial worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $131,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.68.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

