MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. $KEN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,351 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Kenon worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kenon by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,046,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,048,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kenon by 31.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 34.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kenon by 23.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 63.80%.The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

