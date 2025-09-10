MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ericsson $ERIC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ericsson by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,744,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ericsson by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,659,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,375 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ericsson by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,788 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ericsson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.87. Ericsson has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.80.

About Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

