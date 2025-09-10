Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.18 ($0.04). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 786 shares.
Mothercare Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a market cap of £18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.
About Mothercare
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
