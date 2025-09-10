MRC Global Inc. $MRC Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.60 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

