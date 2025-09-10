Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,326,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648,496 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.5%

NAT opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.22. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

