Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $25,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 2,487.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

