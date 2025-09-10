NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $12,728,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,398,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,726,693.86. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,755 shares of company stock worth $619,935,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

