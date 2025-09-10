NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $223.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

