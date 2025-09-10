Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 293.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 802,277 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $40,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:OHI opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

