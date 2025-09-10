Open Text Corporation $OTEX Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,975 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.18% of Open Text worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 219.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 187,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Open Text by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Open Text by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Open Text Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

