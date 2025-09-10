Orion S.A. $OEC Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 254,340 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Orion worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $4,019,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Orion by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 928,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 229,156 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Orion by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

OEC stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.77 million. Orion had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Orion to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

