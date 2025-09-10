Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.01 and traded as high as C$20.54. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 296,961 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 289.0%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 43,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total value of C$951,239.75. Insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

