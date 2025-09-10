Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Pinterest worth $29,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,267,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,473 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. 14B Captial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% in the first quarter. 14B Captial Management LP now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 68.0% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 73,065 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,991.34. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,922 shares of company stock worth $35,455,647. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

