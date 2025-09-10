Primoris Services Co. $PRIM Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 262.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,240 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $41,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7,798.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Primoris Services Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 7.26%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

