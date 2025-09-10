PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PROS were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PROS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PROS by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PROS by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 140,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROS Stock Down 0.9%
PRO opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.35 million, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $29.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PROS
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.