Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

