Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Short Interest Update

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,600 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.86.
Putnam BDC Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.7868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%.
Institutional Trading of Putnam BDC Income ETF
Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile
The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.
