Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Short Interest Update

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,600 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.7868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam BDC Income ETF

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBDC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 105,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

