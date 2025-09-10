Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.75. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 361,347 shares changing hands.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.