Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.75. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 361,347 shares changing hands.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 138.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

