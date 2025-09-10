QXO, Inc. $QXO Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,504 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in QXO were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QXO by 57.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in QXO by 533.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on QXO shares. Baird R W raised QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QXO in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QXO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

QXO Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ QXO opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

