Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Up 41.3% in August

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 154,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 49.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ METCB opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $846.12 million, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.96 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1918 per share. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

