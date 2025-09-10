ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $45,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 29.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

In other ResMed news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

