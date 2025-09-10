Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) & Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Financial Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Minerva Surgical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $38.16 million 0.63 -$7.01 million ($0.29) -2.79 Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Retractable Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies -41.11% -17.15% -9.33% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Retractable Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

