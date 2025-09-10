Reviewing Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) & Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aqua Metals has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aqua Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casella Waste Systems 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aqua Metals and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aqua Metals currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 728.73%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Metals and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -214.23% -135.05% Casella Waste Systems 0.64% 4.97% 2.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua Metals and Casella Waste Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $30,000.00 170.14 -$24.55 million ($35.94) -0.10 Casella Waste Systems $1.56 billion 3.78 $13.54 million $0.18 515.39

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Metals. Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Aqua Metals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries. Its AquaRefining, a low-emissions and recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, recycling, and disposal operations. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.