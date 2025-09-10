Reviewing EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -122.10% -40.62% -22.19% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and EUDA Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 2 0 3.00 EUDA Health 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.93%. Given ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is more favorable than EUDA Health.

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and EUDA Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $17.59 million 5.50 -$21.69 million ($0.68) -3.08 EUDA Health $4.01 million 13.62 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

EUDA Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EUDA Health beats ImmunoPrecise Antibodies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes. The company also offers syngeneic cell line for immunization and screening; and peptide production for subsequent antibody discovery campaign. In addition, it provides B cell select platform which allows for the interrogation of animal antibody repertoire; screening of the immune repertoire of rabbits and chickens and select the desired antibody directly from the B cells; single step hybridoma, a semi-solid media to grow mouse and rat hybridomas; and DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal platform and custom IPA phage display antibody selection. The company also offers phage display, a custom immune libraries from multiple species; and CAR development, an adaptable antibody which allows the inclusion of functional data early in the screening funnel. Further, it provides silico developability, a profiling toolset for antibody lead candidates; and vitro analytical tools for the study of various critical quality attributes. Additionally, the company offers LucinaTech, an antibody humanization to identify essential framework and CDR residues; antibody affinity maturation for therapeutic and diagnostic application; and antibody chimerization for cloning and production of variable antibody domain. It also provides Eurofins preclinical services; hybrid service model, a service model designed to reduce time and risk with custom technologies and applications; and breadth and depth to accelerate assay development, screening cascades, drug candidate validation, and new biotherapeutic concepts. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.