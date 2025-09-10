Reviewing PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) and Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeside has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Lakeside’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -9.95% -8.56% -4.45% Lakeside -26.74% -261.56% -43.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $362.52 million 1.82 -$50.99 million ($0.30) -16.50 Lakeside $18.32 million 0.47 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares PowerFleet and Lakeside”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lakeside has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerFleet and Lakeside, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lakeside 0 0 0 0 0.00

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Lakeside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Lakeside shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Lakeside on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About Lakeside

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

