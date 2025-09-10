Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 224.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 24.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 36.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 2.9%

RIO stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

