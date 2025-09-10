Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

