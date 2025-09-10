Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

