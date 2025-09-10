Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Royal Gold by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The business had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

