Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong Sell Rating

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAABY. Pareto Securities raised Saab to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Saab
Saab Price Performance
Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Saab had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter.
Saab Company Profile
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saab
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Has Spoken: AI Changes Everything
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Beyond DIY: Home Depot’s Conquest of the Professional Market
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.