Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong Sell Rating

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAABY. Pareto Securities raised Saab to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Saab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Saab

Saab Price Performance

Shares of SAABY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,617. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Saab has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Saab had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter.

Saab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.