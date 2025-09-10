Saia, Inc. $SAIA Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Saia were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $306.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.59. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.16.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
