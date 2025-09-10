Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

