Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 351.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,594,000. Meketa Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

