Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.1%

SRE stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.