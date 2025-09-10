Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 216,668 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE ST opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.