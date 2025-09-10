Short Interest in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Expands By 41.5%

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,878,000 after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 302,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

