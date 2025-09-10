Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Increases By 40.6%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 933,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 663,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CHCT opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.4725 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -484.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

