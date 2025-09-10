Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Increases By 41.6%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 603,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 426,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,038.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,038.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Fuji Media has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

