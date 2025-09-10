Short Interest in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Increases By 41.3%

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $119.23 and a 1-year high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,051,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

